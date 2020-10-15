Nell G. Winnie

Nell George Winnie, 102, of Southern Pines, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Richmond County Hospice Haven.
Mrs. Winnie was born Dec. 1, 1917, in Stafford County, Va. She was predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Eva Crismond; four sisters; two brothers; and her husband of 45 years, Lt. Col. Earle R. Winnie, formerly of Southern Pines.
Mrs. Winnie attended business college in Washington, D.C., and worked as a secretary at the American Automobile Association and several U.S. government agencies in the Washington, D.C., area. During World War II, she worked for the Metals Reserve Company, a subsidiary of Reconstruction Finance Company, which managed the scrap metal drive for the war effort. She was a charter member of the Defense Supply Agency, in Alexandria, Va., where she met and married Earl Winnie in 1967. Other locations of Mrs. Winnie’s employment were U.S. Navy Yard, the Pentagon, and the National Institutes of Health where she was secretary to the chief of the Laboratory of Neutral Control, which at the time was experimenting with creating a mechanical hand which would respond to impulses from the brain to perform as would a natural hand.
After retirement Mrs. Winnie and her husband moved to Southern Pines, and lived in Knollwood Village, where they enjoyed golf and bridge. She joined Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in 1984, and until her husband’s illness, attended church services regularly.
Mrs. Winnie is survived by her son, John S. George, of Boone; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date.
She is now playing her banjo in heaven with her family.
