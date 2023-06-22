Neliah A. Cottam Jun 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Neliah A. Cottam, 90, of Pinehurst, went to her Lord surrounded by friends on Monday, June 19, 2023. She was born in Devon, England, on May 18, 1933. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., June 21, 2023 Calendar Jun 23 Les Miserables (School Edition) Fri, Jun 23, 2023 Jun 24 Les Miserables (School Edition) Sat, Jun 24, 2023 Jun 24 Les Miserables (School Edition) Sat, Jun 24, 2023 Jun 25 Les Miserables (School Edition) Sun, Jun 25, 2023 Jun 25 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Sun, Jun 25, 2023