Nancy W. Loew, 101, of Southern Pines,formerly of Pinehurst and Chicago, was launched to heaven on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Coventry of St. Joseph of the Pines.
Born in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Vaughn Wales and Ruth Bain Wales. She married the late Kingsley Dale Scott, who died in his early 50s. She then later married Richard “Dick” Loew, with whom she enjoyed life until his death in 2014. Both of Nancy’s husbands were artists. Nancy was creative in her own right by her ability to spread love, joie de vi·vre and humor.
Nancy was the youngest of six children and was preceded in death by them all. She was also preceded in death by two children, a daughter Dale; and a son, Randall, who both died at the age of 18 months of a genetic disease.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, The Rev Lynn Scott White and her husband, Michael; three grandchildren, Scott (Kathleen), Christopher (Leslie), and Linden; and by four great-grandchildren, Jessica, Alex, Aidan and Owen.
A memorial service will be held at Belle Meade on Aug. 14, and a graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, Ill., at a later date.
Powell Funeral Home is assisting the Loew family.
Condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.