Nancy W. Green

Nancy Williams Green, 77, of Eagle Springs, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Nancy was a native of Moore County and was born July 19, 1944, to the late Arthur and Vivian Williams. Nancy attended West End High School and continued her education at Women’s College of the University of NC, now UNC Greensboro, before returning home to marry her high school sweetheart, Roger.
Tireless in their devotion to each other, Nancy and Roger built a beautiful family, yard and home. She loved her flowers, family, church community, friends and God, not necessarily in that order. She was a U.S. postmaster; first at Eagle Springs, then at West End, until her retirement.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Roger Green, of the home; daughters, Jody Quick (Raymond) and Jennifer Coffman (Jason), and son, Jeff Green (Charlotte); grandchildren, Jacob Green and Parker Coffman; brothers, Clement Williams and Art Williams; sisters, Judy Blake and Dianne Sutphin.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Bensalem Presbyterian Church, 2891 Bensalem Church Road, Eagle Springs, NC 27242. The family will receive friends after the service at the Bensalem Church picnic shelter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Nancy Green to the Cemetery Fund at Bensalem Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 157, Eagle Springs, NC 27242. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfh.com.
The Green family is being served by Phillips Funeral Home in Star.