Nancy T. Farina

Nancy Taylor Farina entered heaven Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, after a short illness.
She was born June 9, 1942, in New York City, the eldest daughter of Tom Gorham and Alice Cargill Taylor. Nancy grew up in Rochester, N.Y., where her parents worked at the University of Rochester. Several years later the family moved to northern New Jersey. She became a Girl Scout and then a Mariner Scout. After high school, she attended the University of Rochester and graduated in 1964 with a B.A. in biology. In college she met her future husband, Matthew Farina, Class of 1963. After graduation, Nancy attended the School of Physical Therapy at Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. Nancy and Matt were married on Aug. 14, 1965, while he was a third-year medical student.
After marriage, Nancy worked in the P.T. Department of Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, N.Y. She later took a part-time position teaching at the Russell Sage College-Albany Medical College, School of Physical Therapy. Simultaneously she took classes at Russell Sage and earned her master’s degree in education. Later she became the first chairperson of the School of Physical Therapy at Russell Sage College in Troy, N.Y. She was then asked to become an onsite evaluator for physical therapy education by the American Association of Physical Therapy in Alexandria, Va. In 1987, she took a six-month sabbatical to study PT programs in Australia and presented her work at the World Confederation for Physical Therapy in Sydney that year. That whetted her appetite for international education in physical therapy. She accepted a position to evaluate PT programs throughout the world for recruiters seeking therapists for positions in the United States.
The following year, Nancy was offered the position of associate director of accreditation for the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) in Alexandria, Va. Simultaneously she began to work on her doctorate at George Washington University in the evenings and weekends. She became associate director of education at APTA, and then director of academic affairs. She eventually left APTA and took a part-time position on the physical therapy faculty at Marymount University in Arlington, Va., while she collected data on PT education programs in Australia, Canada and the U.S. She completed and defended her dissertation, which was recognized as the best dissertation in the George Washington University School of Education in 1998. The following year, she presented an abstract at the World Congress of Physiotherapy (WCPT) in Yokahama, Japan.
After a 12-year long distance relationship with her beloved husband, Nancy returned to their home in Albany, N.Y. She established an educational consulting practice. In 2002 she was offered the position of chair of the Physical Therapy Department at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. The program had been faltering, but with her expertise in program development and education, she was able to establish the college’s doctorate in physical therapy in 2003. Nancy finally retired at the end of 2005.
The family bought a home in Southern Pines in 2006, and after Nancy’s husband’s retirement in 2007, they were snowbirds until 2015. They finally sold their upstate New York farm in 2015 and became North Carolinians.
Nancy loved retirement. She took up spinning, the whole process, from washing the wool, dyeing it, spinning it into yarn and then weaving or knitting the yarn. She joined the Squeaky Wheels up north and the Sandhills Fiber Guild down here. She joined the Congregational Church of Pinehurst and later became chair of their council. Nancy also joined the Moore County Literacy Council, trained as an ESL tutor, and also served on the board of the council.
Nancy was preceded in death by her younger sister, Patricia Gorham Farfalgia.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Matthew Farina; their daughter, Mary Alice Farina, and grandson, Charles Matthew Rowley, both of Aberdeen; their son, Mark Alexander Farina, his wife, Joleen, and granddaughters, Emma Rae and Ella Rose, of Thornton, Colo.; her sister, Barbara Gorham Leonard, of St. Petersburg, Fla. Other loving relatives include brother-in-law, Salvatore Farina and his wife, Nancy, of Whitesboro, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Thomas Farina and his wife, Lucinda, of Parma, Ohio; and many nephews and nieces and cousins.
Nancy’s life was that of the servant-leader, who is first a servant who focuses primarily on the growth and well-being of people and the communities to which they belong. The servant-leader shares power, puts the needs of others first, and helps people develop and perform as highly as possible. Her many friends, colleagues, and students in academia saw that and honored her for her leadership style. This carried over into the church which she so dearly loved, and the organizations within which she worked. She could organize, multitask and cook. Few people could cook and serve a sit-down Christmas roast beef dinner for 25 friends, using only her two children as waiters!
When Nancy was informed of the fatal diagnosis, she quietly accepted her fate and said that she was ready because she had accomplished almost everything in life that she had wanted. Few things were left on her bucket list other than a visit to Antarctica.
A memorial service will be held locally in September at the Congregational Church of Pinehurst on Linden Road, with Pastor Phil Hardy officiating. An announcement of the date will be forthcoming. A memorial service will be held later in the year for her many friends in the North.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice in Pinehurst. The family especially thanks hospice nurse Janet and Dr. Julie Jones for their special care and support throughout Nancy’s ordeal.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.