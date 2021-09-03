Nancy S. Kiser

Nancy Winfred Scott Kiser, of Cameron passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 in her home.
Nancy was born Oct. 30, 1948, to Alton and Charlotte Scott. Nancy grew up in Southern Pines, and attended Glade Valley High School in Allegany County, along with her brother, Joseph Michael Scott. She also attended Sandhills Community College. Her work career spanned many years and industries. She worked for the family business at the Charlton Inn as well as Village Insurance, in Pinehurst. She also did contract work providing military bases and offices with curtains and blinds. Later she, worked for America Online (AOL), where she won numerous awards, and also worked for companies in the telemarketing industry. She was active in business organizations and served as president of the Sandhills Business and Professional Women’s Organization and was also a member of the Sandhills Chamber of Commerce, assisting in the promotion of tourism in the Sandhills area.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Julia Scott; and brothers, Thomas Scott, Andrew Scott, John Scott and Joseph Scott.
She is survived by her nephews, Chris Scott, of Connecticut, Craig Scott, of Holly Springs, Peter Scott, of Kernersville, and Jason Scott, of Summerfield, as well as many beloved and loyal friends.
A visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Southern Pines Tuesday, Sept 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the fellowship hall.