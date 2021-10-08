Nancy Neuhs, 95, of Pinehurst passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
She accomplished some amazing things in her life including: president of her Student Council during World War II, lifelong member of the Federated Garden Clubs of New York; a founder of Bethany Village Senior Housing in Coxsackie, N.Y.; lay minister visiting elders in Southern Pines and a founder with her husband John in organizing the Congregational Church of Pinehurst.
Nancy was extremely artistic and always made Christmas and holidays a Martha Stewart moment. She was elegant, determined and full of love for her family and community. Anyone could talk with her and feel comforted.
Her two husbands, Carl Koechlin and John Neuhs, preceded her in death. She leaves to mourn her passing her children, Carl Koechlin, Cathy Davis, Robert Koechlin, Jon Neuhs and wife, Sue, and Glenn Neuhs and wife, Eleanor; and grandchildren, Melissa, Chandler, Deborah, Jessica and Peter; and great-grandchildren, Jacob and Keane.
