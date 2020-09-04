Nancy Lee Orren Causey, 84, of Southern Pines, went home to the Lord as she passed peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Accordius Health Care in Aberdeen.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, with a funeral service to follow at 11a.m., with the Rev Charles Garrison officiating. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Mrs. Causey was born Jan. 28, 1936, in Dot, W.Va., to the late Lester Hurley and Erma Liddle Orren.
She is survived by husband, Felton Causey; a son, Kenneth D. Thornton Jr., of Southern Pines; a daughter, Lisa Hunt, of Seven Lakes; three grandsons, Bobby Hancock (Stacie), of Aberdeen; Eli Hancock, of Pinebluff; and Decklan Kempka, of Charlotte; one granddaughter, Celeste Kempka, of Charlotte; and one great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Hancock, of Aberdeen.
She was preceded in death by daughters, Erma Sue Quinlan and Barbara Lee Hancock; and a grandson, John J. Hancock Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Christian Church on Bennett Street in Southern Pines.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.