Nancy Moore Reilly, of Pinehurst, formerly of Wilton, Conn., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, at the age of 79.
Nancy was born and raised in Aliquippa, Pa., the daughter of the late James Harvey Moore and Bernice Warren Moore. Nancy attended her family’s beloved Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio, graduating in 1963. After graduation, she briefly taught high school history before attending the Katherine Gibbs School in Boston, Mass. Seeking a new career opportunity, Nancy moved to Philadelphia and worked for the Philadelphia Crime Commission, as the manager of fundraising and event planning. In Philadelphia, she met the love of her life, Garrett A. Reilly, and married in 1971. Shortly after their marriage, Garrett transferred to General Electric’s office in New York City, and the newlyweds moved to Wilton, Conn., in early 1972.
Over the next 23 years, Nancy dedicated her life to her beloved husband and children. Her background in history, teaching and formal writing combined with her previous overseas travel experiences made her an incredible resource for her children in virtually every school or extracurricular endeavor. An avid sports fan, Nancy encouraged athletics and inspired her children to exceed. During crisp fall or spring sporting events, Nancy could be seen in her distinctive, white fur hat cheering, “Yo Ho,” much to the enjoyment of her children.
Nancy and Garrett retired to Pinehurst in 1995 and built their new home in the Pinewild Country Club, where she resided for the last 25 years. Nancy and Garrett loved their new life in Pinehurst — surrounded by a charming community of old friends from Wilton and the many new friends they met through their various interests — social golf, dining group, bridge and mahjong clubs. After her husband, Garrett, passed in 2003, Nancy’s passion for bridge expanded as she played in various local and out of state events. In addition, she was fascinated by investment management and became the president of her investment club. Nancy loved to express her quiet, creative side, while learning the art of needlepoint among Pinehurst’s fun community of “needlers.”
Nancy will be remembered for her strength, independence, quiet modesty, dry sense of humor and commitment to lifelong learning and personal development.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Garrett A. Reilly.
Nancy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Garrett and Dr. Tara Reilly, of Hudson, Ohio; her daughter, Heather M. Reilly, of Pinehurst; and her adored three grandchildren, Garrett Reilly Jr., Brennan Reilly and Ainsley Reilly.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. All friends are welcome. Due to the pandemic, the visitation will observe strict mask requirements and social distancing protocols for all attendees.
A private graveside service will be planned in New Concord, Ohio in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to FirstHealth Hospice House.
Online condolences may be offered at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.