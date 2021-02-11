Nancy I. Bridgforth

Nancy Ingram Bridgforth, 79, of Southern Pines, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. She passed away from complications of COVID-19.
Nancy was born May 3, 1941, and grew up in Parkton, on her family’s blueberry farm. She was Miss Parkton 1958, graduated from Parkton High School and attended Flora MacDonald College. She called Kenbridge, Va., and later Lumberton, home for a number of years, before settling at St. Joseph of the Pines in Southern Pines.
Nana to her grandchildren, Miss Nancy to her friends and Nancy “B” to those who appreciated her art, she was known for her creativity and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, coloring and cake decorating. She was also a legendary bingo player, taking her winnings to buy treasures for those she loved.
Her sense of humor, impish grin and eternal optimism touched everyone she met.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father, John Ingram; her mother, Diana Rhodes Ingram; sister, Sarah Rebecca Ingram; and brother, Millard Dixon Ingram.
She is survived by her two children, William Reinecke (Shelley), of Charleston, S.C.; her daughter, Leigh Reinecke Strinsky, of Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren Isabel, John, Caroline and Callie, who were her pride and joy; one sister, Elsie Faye Ingram Cameron, of Laurinburg and three brothers, James Benjamin Ingram Jr. (Jean), of Oxford, John Marion Ingram, of Parkton, and Thomas Lee Ingram, of Angier.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers of life at St. Joseph of the Pines and the onsite staff, who allowed her to always be a social butterfly and the life of the party. Nancy made friends everywhere; she valued every relationship. These dear friends and caregivers were family to her.
In lieu of flowers or a memorial, please take a moment for a random act of kindness or help someone in need in her honor.
A private burial ceremony will take place at the family plot in Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs.