Nancy G. Kiser

Nancy Green Kiser, 78, of Carthage, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A native of Moore County, she was a daughter of the late Jack and Ruth Steele Green. Nancy attended West End High School and continued her education at Southeastern General Hospital School of Nursing in Lumberton. During that time she met and married Claytie Kiser. While pursuing her career in nursing at Moore Regional Hospital and raising two children, she took advantage of an opportunity to attend UNC at Chapel Hill in the family nurse practitioners program.
For many years, she worked at the Pinehurst Medical Clinic until N.C. Gov. Jim Hunt initiated a program to expand health care into rural areas. Nancy was instrumental in opening the Carthage Medical Clinic, where she served the community for decades. She was ever-present in the community, serving as a youth group leader at Red Branch Baptist Church, Union Pines High School Athletics Booster Club and the Carthage Rotary Club as a member and ultimately president.
She and her husband enjoyed traveling and were members of the Carolina Cardinals Motor Home Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claytie; and siblings, Marie Bruton, Albert Green, Kurmit Green, Mildred Davis and Howard Green.
She is survived by her children, Julie Turner and husband, Gary, of Zebulon, and Dr. Andy Kiser and wife, Heather, of Preston, Pa.; brother, Roger Green, of West End; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
For the safety of everyone a casual outdoor service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Nancy Kiser Park Amphitheater in Carthage. If attending, please bring a lawn chair. The family will hold a private burial ceremony.
Online condolences may be made at Pines Funerals.com.