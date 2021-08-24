Nancy Green Kiser, 78, of Carthage passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
For the safety of everyone, a casual outdoor service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Nancy Kiser Park Amphitheater in Carthage. If attending, please bring a lawn chair. A private burial will take place at Yates-Thaggard Baptist Church.
A complete obituary will be posted in the Sunday edition of The Pilot.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Kiser family.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.