Nancy C. Thompson

Nancy Clark Thompson, 72, of Southern Pines, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 16, at 1:30 p.m., at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
A public viewing will be held Friday, July 16, 1– 1:30 p,m., at Simon Funeral Home Chapel. Masks and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
She is survived by her daughter, Lenora Clark; grandchildren, Richard Hiers Jr. and Keshia Hiers; siblings, Eloise Council and Della Mae Kelly (Daniel); sister-in-law, Esther Clark; nieces, Danielle Kelly and Avianna Baldwin; cousin, Betty Hayes; and other relatives
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home.