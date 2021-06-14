Nancy Ann Hutchinson, 84, of Whispering Pines, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at The Greens of Pinehurst.
Born on May 27, 1937, in Holyoke, Massachusetts to the late Herbert and Mildred Hoffman, Nancy was a dedicated worker at numerous retail stores in the mall over the years. She loved cooking and reading. She also enjoyed time as a Cub Scout leader.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard Hutchinson Sr.; two sons, Rick Hutchinson and his wife, Pam, and Jim Hutchinson; three grandchildren, Amanda Darlington (Mike), Stephani Smith (Mike) and Aubrey Hutchinson; and six great grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
