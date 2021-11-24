Nadine Wokas, 91,of Aberdeen, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
She was born April 22, 1930, in Berwyn, Ill., to the late Arthur and Irene Trippensee. Nadine volunteered at the Literacy Council, Hospice and Habitat for Humanity.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Charles Wokas; and her son-in-law, Ken Meredith.
She is survived by one daughter, Nancy Meredith; two grandchildren, Allyson (Eric) and John (Nicole); and three great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial donations in memory of Nadine may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
