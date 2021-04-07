Nuby Elwood Williams, 96, of Eagle Springs, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his home.
Elwood was born Sept. 5, 1924, in Moore County, to Lucas and Blanche Morgan Williams. He raised poultry for many years and retired from the textile industry. He was well known for his love of Ford trucks, tractors and riding around Robbins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Johnsie Rouse Williams; sisters, Arlene Brewer, Louvene Brown and Irene Hussey; brothers, Gurney, Madison, Sherman, Hubert, Roby, Worthy (Sugar Tom), Earl and Wilbert; great-grandson, Tyler Williams; and son-in-law, Kenneth Davis.
He is survived by his daughters, Joyce Saunders (Jesse), of Wilson, Janice Garner, of Eagle Springs, Phyllis Davis, of Westmoore, and Cindy Williams, of Eagle Springs; sons, Arnold Williams (Pam), and Odell Williams, all of Eagle Springs, and Kenneth Williams (Laine), of High Falls; grandchildren, John Saunders, Tim Garner, Sharon Cole, Karen Whitt, Jennifer Bowe, Lisa Williams, Jeff Williams, Gregory Williams, Kelly Bartholomew, Katelyn Williams, Shandy Dunlap and Jessica Chalflinch; stepgrandchildren, Misty Brim, and Jeremy and Tim Clay; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, Peggy Oakley, of Greensboro.
Elwood's body will lie in repose from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, April 9, at Phillips Funeral Home in Star.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 9, at Pine Rest Cemetery in Robbins, with Pastor Quint Dunlap officiating.
He left us with a lot of wonderful memories that we will cherish forever. He was our "rock" and will be greatly missed.
The family extends our sincere appreciation to FirstHealth Hospice staff, especially Shawn, Jennie, Stephanie and Laurie, and special thanks to Allen Spencer for all his help.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
