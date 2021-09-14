Myrtle Slate Teal, 83, of Aberdeen, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home.
She was born May 28, 1938, in Wagram, in Scotland County, and was the daughter of the late Herman F. Slate and Anna Tuttle Slate.
She retired as a registered nurse from McCain Hospital and the Department of Corrections after 30 years. She also worked at the Penick Home for seven years after her retirement as a registered nurse. She was a faithful member of the Ashley Heights Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years in 2001, Eddie Teal; a brother, Herman F. Slate Jr.; a sister, Frances Slate Oldham; and both of her parents.
She is survived by her sons, Don Teal, of Aberdeen; and Daryl Teal and wife, Betty, of Cameron; grandsons, Cody and Dylan Teal; sisters, Sarah Slate Stancil, of Carthage and Mary Tuttle “Tut” Slate Smith, of Statesville; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Ashley Heights Baptist Church, with a service to follow at 1 p.m., officiated by the Rev. David Boroughs. Burial will follow in Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Myrtle Teal to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.