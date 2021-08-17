Myrtle Love Presley, 91, formerly of Carthage, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Wilmington.
A native of Moore County, she was the last of 10 surviving children born to the late Walter and Mary Jane Crutchfield Love.
Myrtle worked with Moore County government as deputy clerk and also at the health department.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Presley; children, Brenda Hooker, Walter “Buddy” Presley, David Presley and Warren Presley; son-in-law Michael Reece.
She is survived by her children, Thomas G. Presley Jr., of Wilmington, Steven Presley, of Pinehurst, Karen Reece, of Robbins, and Mark Presley and wife, Robyn, of Knightdale; daughters-in-law, Anne Presley, of Southport, and Dixie Presley, of Carthage; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cross Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jason Havens officiating.
Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice at https://lifecare.org.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Presley family.
Condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.