Murray W. Williamson

In his 80th year, Murray Wray Williamson suddenly and unexpectedly passed Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Murray and his twin brother Murdock were born in Calgary Alberta, Canada, to Ruth and Murray Williamson. Murray grew up in Washington state. He worked for Western Electric and Boeing Corp. in the late 1960s. In the early 1970s, Murray then held the position of assistant director of professional racing with Sports Car Club of America. He eventually moved to Colorado where his real estate/development career began. Murray relocated to Long Island, N.Y., where he met his best friend, the love of his life, his bride, Tricia. They were happily married for 35 years.
In 1995, Murray and Tricia traveled to Pinehurst for the first time. They immediately fell in love with the area and became Pinehurst Country Club members in 1996. In 2002, they became full-time residents and have called it home ever since.
With his arrival in Pinehurst, Murray brought his unparalleled work ethic as well as his real estate and development experience. In 2006, he and a partner started Basil Group Homes. Their projects included Bonnie Brook and Devonshire subdivisions in Aberdeen.
Mostly, Murray built eternal relationships and bonds with everyone he met. He was a proverbial “Jack of all trades” and could fix just about anything. As busy as he was, he still embraced his love of golf, reading, travel and mostly his family. Murray enjoyed volunteering at the U.S. Open Tournaments in both 2005 and 2014 as well as the most recent USGA Adaptive Open. He was an avid participant with the Tin Whistles and served for several years as a board member, and played golf with his buddies in The Rabbits. He and Tricia also served for many years as chairpersons of Sunday Couples.
Murray was a proud son, brother, husband, uncle and friend to so many. He will be missed beyond words.
A celebration of Murray’s life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Tin Whistle Scholarship Foundation. Donations can be sent in his name to: The Tin Whistles Scholarship Foundation, 5 Dawn Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374