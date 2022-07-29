Williamson

Murray W. Williamson

In his 80th year, Murray Wray Williamson suddenly and unexpectedly passed Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Murray and his twin brother Murdock were born in Calgary Alberta, Canada, to Ruth and Murray Williamson. Murray grew up in Washington state. He worked for Western Electric and Boeing Corp. in the late 1960s. In the early 1970s, Murray then held the position of assistant director of professional racing with Sports Car Club of America. He eventually moved to Colorado where his real estate/development career began. Murray relocated to Long Island, N.Y., where he met his best friend, the love of his life, his bride, Tricia. They were happily married for 35 years.

Recommended for you