Morris W. Hitson Jr.

Morris “Morrie” W. Hitson Jr., 68, of Southern Pines, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A native of New Bern, he was a son of the late Morris W. Hitson Sr. and Betsy Bowman Edmundson. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and graduated from American University with a bachelor’s degree in international affairs. He later attended graduate school at the University of Virginia. He was a lifelong member of the Society of Cincinnati, that has been passed down through the family from generation to generation since its inception by George Washington.
Morrie later joined the U.S. Peace Corps, where he served building schools. He later served as an English college professor in multiple countries internationally for many years, during which time he made lifelong friends all over the world. He had a compassionate heart and was always quick to help a stranger or a friend.
He retired from his international travels to settle back home in Southern Pines and oversee the care of his late mother Betsy.
He is survived by his fiancee, Joyce Kinuthia, of Atlanta; sister, Elizabeth Strickland and her husband, Bill Strickland, of Southern Pines; niece, Caroline McGrail and her husband, John McGrail, of Washington, D.C.; nephew, Brian Strickland, and his wife, Heather Strickland, of Mebane; great-niece and great-nephew, Eliza and Jack McGrail; several cousins and very close friends.
A graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m.
