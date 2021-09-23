Morris “Pete” James Lynn Cole, 55, of Carthage, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Born Sept. 5, 1966, in Pinehurst, he was the son of Joyce Ashburn Perryman and the late Morris Lynn Cole. Pete attended Union Pines High School in Cameron. He enjoyed working on cars, welding, being with family and friends, and playing with the grandkids and his dogs. Pete was preceded in death by his father.
Pete is survived by his children, Christie Brown, Brian Cole and Amanda Cole; grandkids, Dylan, Carson, Jackson and Brayden; mother, Joyce Perryman; sisters, Tonya McKenzie and her husband, Landon, and Lisha Steed and her husband, Junior; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.
A visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Midstate Cremation and Funeral Service, 304 Lanier Ave., Asheboro.
Services entrusted to Midstate Cremation and Funeral Service.