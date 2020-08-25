Mittie H. Nall

Mittie Hayes Nall, 91, of Robbins, went to be with the Lord and Savior, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Mittie was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Randolph County, to the late Oliver and Minerva Deaton Hayes.
Mittie worked in textiles for many years. She started at the Robbins Mill, where she met the love of her life, Harvey. She retired from Ramtex Inc. after 28 years of service. Her retirement years were spent gardening as well as canning and cooking to share with others, which was part of her own personal ministry. Mittie adored her church family at First Baptist Church of Robbins; they were a special part of her life. Mittie was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She never met a stranger, therefore, she had friends near and far that she phoned often.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by beloved husband, Harvey Nall Sr.; brothers, Clifford Hayes, Walter Hayes and Claudie Hayes; sisters, Daphne Martindale, Beulah Jones and Lillie Kennedy.
Mittie is survived by children, Harvey Nall Jr. (Betty Lou), of Asheboro, Shirley Nall Trotter (Lonnie), of Asheboro, Peggy Scott (David), of Robbins, Harold Mack “Apple” Nall (Faye), of Benson, and Margaret Nall Staley, of Biscoe; grandchildren: J.T. Nall (Gabby), Harold Mack Nall Jr., Dennis Nall (Dana), Larry Garner (Louisa), Jeffery Garner (Wendy), Steve Garner (Kim), Andy Scott (Jennifer), Dan Scott (Laura), Karen Brown (Mike), Angela Boles and Jennifer Hussey; 25 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A private sservice will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, at Robbins First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Arnold Comer and the Rev. Kenneth McNeill officiating. Burial will follow at Center United Methodist Church Cemetery, Sanford.
The body will lie in repose from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Kennedy Funeral Home. Due to COVID restrictions, no formal visitation is planned.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to Robbins First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 400, Robbins, NC 27325 or FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Condolences may be made to www.pinesfunerals.com.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Nall family.