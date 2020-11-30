Minnie W. Watson

Minnie Lou Williams Watson, 92, of Carthage, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Gregg Newton officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 p.m. before the service.
Mrs. Watson is survived by her husband, Jerry Franklin Watson; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.