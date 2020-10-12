Mildred W. Mull

Mildred Jane Webber Mull, 92, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Mildred was born June 28, 1928, in Greene County, to the late Frank and Myrtie Holloman Webber.
Mildred loved to garden and always had lots of beautiful flowers in her yard. She was a huge fan of country music and watching the CMA awards. She was known for her delicious pound cakes and always had coffee to accompany a piece of her pound cake. She cherished her family, especially the grandchildren, and her many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thad Mull in 1992; son, Randy Mull, in 2019; and grandson, Michael Thad Kubesh.
She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Roberts (Britton) and Jo Ann Barbee (Ron Schaible); daughter-in-law, Teresa Mull; sisters, Geraldine Register and Louise Collins; grandchildren, Amy Jo Jones (Brandon), Carolyn Barbee, Karen Mull, Bingette Lane (Nick) and Josh Roberts; great-grandchildren, Parker, Anna Grace, Jayda, Jaylin, Kylie and Cooper. She is also survived by her special caregivers, Debbie, Melanie, Theresa and Abigail. A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory should be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, NC 28315.
