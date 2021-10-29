Mildred L. Hamilton

Mildred Louise Hamilton, 83, of Largo, Md., departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, Md.
She was born Jan. 30,1938, to Wilbert and Beatrice Gatewood. She grew up in the District of Columbia, attended D.C public schools and matriculated at Howard University. While living in the DMV, she was a member of Galbraith A.M.E. Zion Church in Washington, D.C. Later, Mildred became a member of Coleman Memorial UMC in Wilmington, Del., and provided ministry to several churches on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware. Mildred eventually became an international missionary for the United Methodist Church, serving the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia from 1996-1999. Upon returning from the mission field, Mildred served with her husband, the Rev. Donald E. Hamilton, as co-chairpersons for the Volunteer in Missions Committee for the Pen-Del Annual Conference. Besides the DCR Mission, Mildred served leadership both in the local parish and annual conference levels of the United Methodist Women. She subsequently became an active an active member of both Simpson UMC in Newport, Del., where she sang in the Gospel Choir and chaired the Missions Committee, and completed her work at Southern Pines UMC in Southern Pines, where she sang in the Chancel Choir and was a part of the Adult Fellowship Church School class. When not at work for the church, Mildred volunteered at Alfred I. DuPont Children’s Hospital and Christiana Hospital and also served as a member of The Red Hatters.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bennie; daughter, Sheila; and sister, Barbara. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 35 years, Donald; daughters, Jackie, Sharon, Mitzi and Annette; son Mark (Kina), her always son-in-law, Shelton; along with her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m., with viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 6201 Belcrest Road, Hyattsville, MD 20782.