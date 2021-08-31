Mildred G. McLean

Mildred Gainey McLean, 91, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Aberdeen, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
She was the born on March 7, 1930, in Clarkton, to the late George Calvin and Mary Mudd Gainey Brown.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James William McLean; her son, Byron Keith McLean; and a sister, Faye Fields.
Surviving are her sons, James Perry McLean (Tommae Sue), and Gary Dean McLean (Lynsey); grandchildren, Kelly (Mike) Ladd, Megan (Jim) Moeller, Nikki (Chris) Garren, Keith McLean, Katie (Philip) Watkins, Dean (Stephanie) McLean, Bryan Segers and Brett Riley; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Reese, Caroline, Ellison, Emmie and Cayden; and brother, Ray Brown.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 3, at Richmond County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Aberdeen Church of Christ, 107 High St., Aberdeen NC, 28315.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
