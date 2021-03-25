Mildred Faye Brown, 80, of Aberdeen, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family. She had bravely battled cancer since 1980.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd “Bobby” Brown; her parents, Cephus and Bessie Thompson; sisters, Jessie Mae, Evelyn and Betty Lou; and brothers, Talmadge and Steve.
She is survived by her children, Billy Brown, of Aberdeen, Cathy Holt (Bruce), of Florida, Angela Brown, of Pinebluff, and Mike Brown (Cathy), of Aberdeen; her grandchildren, Joy, Kevin, Michael, Laura, Katelyn, John and Tristan; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jordin, K.J., June and Millie; two special nieces, Patricia and Frances; brother, Harold Thompson, of Aberdeen; two sisters, Myrtle Wade, of Texas, and Jackie Rowland of Laurinburg; and many other nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Pinehurst Cancer Center, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
