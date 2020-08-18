Milburn “Pee Wee” Samuel Thomas, 84, formerly of Moore County, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Hillside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Franklinton.
Graveside services will be at noon, Thursday, Aug. 20, at Red Branch Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Archie Stevens. The family will receive friends at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Born in Montgomery County to the late James Shufford Thomas and Esther Woods Thomas, he served in the U.S. Army and worked for 55 years with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as an electrician.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Thomas; son, James Thomas; his four brothers; and a granddaughter, Kacee.
He is survived by his son, Bruce Thomas, of Franklinton; and three granddaughters, Taylor, Tori and Hailey.
Services are entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.