Miklos A. Billings

Miklos Alexander Billings, 28, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Born on Sept. 17th, 1992, they were the child of Christopher Billings and Stephanie Kastner Watt. Miklos graduated from Randleman High School in 2011, with grades ranked 14th out of 161 in their class. They went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in music technology from the University of North Carolina in Asheville. They graduated from UNCA cum laude in 2015.
A passionate and dedicated musician from childhood, Miklos often played live music in and around Asheville, where they resided. With an innate talent and an enthusiasm for learning, they seemed to excel at every instrument they played. They had an insight into the foundations of music and a skill with performance and recording that amazed everyone who encountered their work. In February 2020, they shared a stage at The Orange Peel in Asheville with of Montreal, a band led by one of their lifelong musical heroes. It was an achievement that they had worked towards and looked forward to for many years. Miklos was luminous, thoughtful, and inventive. They were someone who always envisioned and dreamed of what the future would bring — not just for themselves, but for culture and society as a whole. They enjoyed traveling to new places and experiencing different parts of the world. They loved to encounter the wild turkeys and the families of black bears that surrounded their home in the mountains of North Carolina. They will be remembered by their mother, Stephanie Watt; siblings, Frederick and Sarah Billings; stepfather, James Watt; stepsister, Alyse Watt; sister-in-law, Chelsea Billings; and nephews, Bernard and Thomas Billings, as well as their many dear friends, teachers, bandmates, collaborators and extended family members.
For those who wish to share in their memory by spending time with Miklos’ music, many of their recordings can be found online on Bandcamp, Spotify, and Soundcloud by looking up the name Bobagem. Their music will always be a tremendous gift to the world. Country disco forever.