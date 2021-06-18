Miguel Hernandez, 81, of S. Main Street, Biscoe, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of the Americas Catholic Church, officiated by Father Ricardo Sanchez. Burial will follow in the Biscoe Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn by attendees, and that social distancing is observed.
Born July 5, 1939, in La Palma, Mexico, he was the son of Andres Hernandez and Cleotilde Mojica. He was preceded in death by a son, Juan Hernandez, in 2009; three grandchildren in 2011; a great-grandchild; and three brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Genera Espinoza, of the home; five sons, Miguel Angel Hernandez, of Robbins, Andres Hernandez, of Biscoe, Gilbert Hernandez, of Asheboro, Pablo Hernandez, of Italy, and Jose Manuel Hernandez, of Asheboro; four daughters, Elia Saavedra, of Candor, Elda Mireles, of Biscoe, Teresa Majors, of Robbins, and Ana Maria Hernandez, of Biscoe; four brothers; one sister; 27 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Briggs-Candor Funeral Home, and masks are requested to be worn by attendees.
