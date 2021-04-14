Michelle Hancock, 58, of Bladensburg, Md., formerly of Jackson Springs, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service will be held Monday, April 19, at 1 p.m., at Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 608 Mill Road, Jackson Springs. Masks and social distancing are required.
A walk-through viewing will be held Sunday, April 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, with masks and social distancing required.
Survivors include son, Carlos Smith; sister, Gwendolyn Simon; godsisters, Alveeta Hose and Arlethea Scott; godson, Brian Nelson; and other relatives.
