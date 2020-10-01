Michael Worsman, 32, of Durham, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, following a tragic accident.
Michael David Worsman was born April 13, 1988, in Manchester, N.H., to Glenn and Colette Worsman. He attended Saint John’s Elementary School in Concord, N.H., and Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith, N.H. He graduated from Duke University in 2010.
Michael Worsman was senior vice president for Marsh and McLennan Agency LLC, a globally recognized professional benefits group. He considered his colleagues and customers as friends. He cared not only about their professional and personal concerns, but also about their spiritual lives.
Though unquestionably successful in the business world, Michael’s true passion was for Christian ministry. First sparked while attending college, his commitment deepened at Summit Church, functioning in a variety of roles as a lay leader. Along with his wife, Annie, his family’s mission is far reaching. Even today, through this tragedy, God is continuing his legacy, leading many to seek Jesus. His love for the Lord was obvious.
Michael loved his family unconditionally and with complete dedication. He relished exploring every new experience in life. He enjoyed playing golf and often amused his golfing partners with his “funky” back swing. Besides vacationing in New Hampshire and at the beach, taking his family to Disney World was his favorite way to escape and be “goofy.” He will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, family man and friend.
Mr. Worsman is survived by his wife, Annie Kinney Worsman; and their daughters, Annabelle Mae, Thea Grace, and Sarah Kate; his parents, Colette and Glenn Worsman, of Meredith, N.H.; Annie’s parents, William “Wink” and Jane Kinney, of Wilmington; his brother, Ryan Worsman and wife, Kelly, his niece, Cecelia, and his nephew, Henry, all of Dunbarton, N.H.; and Annie’s brother Chris Harrington and wife, Tonya, niece, Emma, and nephews Jack, Liam and Gray, all of Cornelius.
He also leaves behind his maternal grandmother, Cecile Fortin, of Londonderry, N.H.; Annie’s grandfather John Kinney and wife, Kathryn, of Pinehurst; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins from New Hampshire, North Carolina and across the country.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hudson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The memorial website is www.hudsonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, we ask instead for a gift to this memorial fund. National Christian Foundation is a 501(c) (3) public charity, and upon making a contribution to The Michael Worsman Memorial
Fund, a receipt will be emailed to you. If you would prefer to send a physical check, please mail it to the following address, with “The Michael Worsman Memorial Fund #3439262” in the memo line: NCF – Contributions The Michael Worsman Memorial Fund, 11625 Rainwater Dr., Suite 500, Alpharetta, GA 30009.