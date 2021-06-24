Michael Wayne Hall, 67, of Southern Pines, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at FirstHealth/Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
No public viewing will be held.
Mr. Hall was a graduate of Sandhills Community College, and he was a U.S. Navy veteran.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m., at Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church, 972 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Hall; mother, Dorothy Hall; children, Monica Petteway (John) and Micah Hall (Holly); brothers, Anthony (Cathy), Timothy, Phillip, and Joseph Hall; sisters, Alison Stepp (Herschel) and Monica Fuson (Matt); three grandsons; and other relatives.
