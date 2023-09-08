Michael Truette Blackman Sep 8, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Truette Blackman, 81, of Southern Pines, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Magnolia Gardens, Southern Pines, Cox Memorial Funeral Home, Vass. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., Sept. 6, 2023 Calendar Sep 9 June COMMUNITY YARD SALE & CRAFT BAZAAR Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9 Democratic Women of Moore County September meeting Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9 West Southern Pines Historic Survey and Nominations Project Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9 Service Before Self Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 10 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Sun, Sep 10, 2023