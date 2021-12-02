Michael Thompson, 59, of Aberdeen, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Funeral services are Saturday, Dec. 4, at noon, at Endtime Harvest and Deliverance Ministries,
4112 U.S. 15-501, Carthage, with a walk-through viewing from 11 a..m. to noon, at the church. Mask and social distancing are required for these indoor events.
Interment will follow at Eastwood Community Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Thompson; daughter, Chancess Thompson; mother, Mary T. Dorty; sisters, Brenda Green and Carolyn Ryner; brothers, Greg Savannah, Jerry Jackson, Stanley Moore and Adrain Ryner; stepsons, Deonte and Faronte Drakeford; two grandchildren; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home.