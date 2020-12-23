Michael S. Howe

Michael Shuford Howe, 76, of Hamlet, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his home, following several occurrences of cancer over the past 10 years.
Michael was born Dec. 17, 1944, and was the son of the late John Elmer Howe and Myrtle Louise Shuford Howe. Michael was beloved by many and was widely known for his many musical talents. He loved sacred music, and while he was employed in numerous businesses throughout his lifetime, his passion was his love of God and his church. Michael grew up in Hamlet and started playing the organ for church at age 13. Following graduation from East Carolina University as its first organ performance major, Michael taught choral music in schools in North Carolina and Virginia, was musical director at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and director of Cole Auditorium at Richmond Community College.
Michael was director of music for Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ in Arlington, Va., for 25 years. Following his retirement from Rock Spring Church, Michael returned to Hamlet to provide care to his mother during her last days. From 1997-2017, Michael was the director of music ministries at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines, from where he retired a second time. Even after his second retirement, Michael was frequently called upon to fill in for local organists in churches all around the Sandhills. Whether it was a Christmas Eve service, a wedding or funeral, or Sunday morning worship, these invitations to play continued to provide Michael much joy in his retirement.
Surviving Michael are his older brother, John Elmer Howe Jr., of Palm Springs, Calif., his sister-in-law, Gay Phifer Howe, of Wilmington, his nieces, YveShuford Howe, of Wilmington, and Alana Clark-Howe (Emily Clark-Howe), and their daughters, Tessa Clark-Howe and Maeve Clark-Howe of Brooklyn, N.Y., and many cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his younger brother, Alan Massey Howe, in 2010.
Due to the coronovirus, Michael’s life will be celebrated in a Service of Witness to the Resurrection later this spring at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines.
Michael will be interred at Richmond Memorial Park in a private family service Monday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Endowment Fund at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May St., Southern Pines, NC 28387 or to a charity of your choice.
