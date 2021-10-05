Michael Ralph Alcock, 76, of Pinehurst, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Fox Hollow Assisted Living, with his wife Susan by his side.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in October 1944, shortly before the end of World War II. He was a son of the late Ralph Alcock and Elizabeth Rusich.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 350 E. Massachusetts Ave., Southern Pines. Michael is survived by his English bride, Susan Atkinson-Alcock. Michael was very proud to watch Susan sworn in as a U.S. citizen on Sept. 11, 2019. Michael has a son, Michael John, from his first marriage; and two surviving sisters, Juanita, who lives in Florida, and Valery, who resides in New Jersey. Michael has many nieces and nephews, and is especially close to and loved by Ian, Lisa and great-niece Zoe; and sister-in-law, Elaine and her husband, Paul. When Michael was 18, he left home to travel across America. He worked his way across the country to California, stopping to work in the wheat fields in Saskatchewan on the way. He managed to visit all but two or three states in his lifetime. He enjoyed this odyssey, didn’t go to college as a youth, but did his learning and growing up as he traveled the country. During the Vietnam War, Michael volunteered to join the Air Force. He took a test to become a translator behind the Iron Curtain, and got one of the highest marks in the country — something he was very proud of. But as it happened there were no openings for this trade at the time, so he became a weather observer. Michael worked as a weatherman in North Dakota, Montana and on remote duty in Alaska. For the rest of his life, he was interested in the weather and cloud formations. In 1944, the year that he was born, Michael’s father was working at the Brooklyn Naval Yard. Michael later worked with his father as a sheet metal worker in New York; and then moved to work in Connecticut. He loved his work as sheet metal worker, especially when he became a draftsman. He liked learning new things and did most of his later drawings using computer-aided software. Michael was always excited by knowledge. He loved reading history books and could spend hours browsing in museums. One of his favorite pastimes was actually more than a hobby, more like a passion, and that was 18th Revolutionary War re-enacting. He first actively participated as a member of an artillery group, and really enjoyed being part of the crew firing the cannon. Susan was very pleased that when they met 28 years ago, he was an active member of an American Loyalist group DeLancey’s Brigade 1st battalion. DeLancey’s portrays people that stayed loyal to King George, which around 30 percent of the American people did. Michael worked his way up the ranks, and became the commander of DeLancey’s; cutting a fine figure at the head of his “troops.” One of his favorite parts of re-enacting was education, and Michael enjoyed giving classes on the 18th century to children in schools in Connecticut and New York City, helping school children to understand this important part of America’s history, and explaining how the children and civilians lived, as well as the soldiers. He also loved giving talks to adult audiences and taking part in historical debates. One of Michael’s other passions was collecting books. He had hundreds, if not thousands, of books in his library. He couldn’t go past a second-hand book store without taking a look at the history section, often coming out with bags and bags of treasures for his collection. On one occasion, unforgettable to Susan, he spent more than seven hours in a particularly large rambling book store in Chester, Pa. Michael had a great sense of fun, and loved to laugh and make other people laugh. All of his friends will have at least one or two funny stories to tell you about things that Michael did or said that made them laugh! And he was very clever with words. I wish Michael could have helped me write this; he would have done a much better job! Unfortunately he never got to write the book he always spoke about, but any of his written work was a joy to read. Michael and Susan met in Manhattan 28 years ago and had been happily married for 24 years. They shared common interests in travel; live Celtic and bluegrass music; and good food. hey lived together in Connecticut for most of their marriage, and bought a house in Pinehurst in 2017, moving down a year later in April 2018. The day of the house closing they bought a sign for the back deck that really describes how Michael felt about this move. It reads: “I wasn’t born in the South, but I got here as quickly as I could.” Michael loved the area around Pinehurst and felt very much at home here in Moore County, among the friendly Southerners. I could go on, but this gives you some idea of the lovely man that Michael was; and his favorite activities, and the people that he loved and who loved him. He will be sorely missed, most especially by his loving wife Susan.
The family has asked that In lieu of flowers a donation be made to either: Brain Support Network, online at: https://www.brainsupportnetwork.org, or by check made payable to Brain Support Network and mailed to: P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026; or Lewy Body Dementia Association, online at https://www.lbda.org.
