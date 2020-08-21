Michael Joseph Norman, 39, of Whispering Pines, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Michael was born in Banbury, England. His family moved to the United States and to the city of Goldsboro, in 1993. In 2002, Michael attended Duke University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish literature and drama.
In 2002, he began teaching at The O'Neal School in Southern Pines. Michael, also known as Señor Norman, was a much loved teacher of Spanish and drama at the Upper School from 2002 until 2020.
He is survived by his husband, Roberto Oquendo; his parents, Lesley and Keith Rogacki; and his brother, Nathan Rogacki.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. Checks should be made payable to Tisch Brain Tumor Center and sent to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710. Those preferring to give online can visit https://tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu/memorial-and-honor-gifts. Donations will be in memory of Michael Joseph Norman. If you wish to send family notification of donations, they can be sent to Roberto Oquendo, at robertooquendo88@gmail.com. (The amount of donations will remain confidential.)
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.