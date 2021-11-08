Michael Graham Purvis left this Earth unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the age of 65.
He is survived by his wife, Merle, whom he loved dearly. He was a wonderful father to Rachel Stanley (Adam), of Shallotte, Michelle Kirchenbaum (Brad), of Charlotte, and Graham Purvis, of Shallotte. He is also survived by his loving parents, Jack Purvis (Raye), of Ocean Isle Beach, and Lois Jean Purvis, of High Falls; his siblings, Jackie Craven (Bill), of Ramseur, and Kevin Purvis (Terri), of Bear Creek. He created wonderful memories with his grandchildren, whom he loved to dote on: Kory, Natalie and Max.
Mike loved golf, playing cards, music, dogs and his family. He enjoyed watching and playing sports of all kinds. He was a true fan of the Tarheels and Panthers, and was thrilled to see the Braves win the World Series.
He was a hard-working, honest man. He had a successful career in accounting, attaining partner with Deloitte and Touche. He brought his expertise to Brunswick County in 2003. Mike owned and operated Armour Associates, where he developed close and special relationships with his clients and co-workers. He took pride in and truly enjoyed advising his clients.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brunswick Community College Foundation to support a scholarship in his memory, the Mike Purvis Memorial Scholarship. Your gift of support will provide opportunities for excellence for Brunswick Community College students interested in pursuing careers in accounting and will provide a lasting impact on our community. Please send contributions to BCC Foundation, P.O. Box 30, Supply, NC 28462, with a memo “In Memory of Mike Purvis”.
Brunswick Funeral Service, 5229 Ocean Highway West, Shallotte, NC 28470.