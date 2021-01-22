Michael E. Simmons

Col. Michael Edward Simmons, U.S. Army (ret.), 71, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at his home in Pinehurst.
He was born Sept. 6, 1949, in Hickory, to the late Quez Simmons and Vera Nunez Conway.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Deborah Simmons; one brother, Patrick Simmons (Sue); three sisters, Anne Brown (William), Lynne Hughes (Lawrence) and Jayne Sanderson; brother-in-law, William Gray; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private service for the family will be held at a later date.
