Michael E. Moore of Pinebluff passed away peacefully in his home Friday, July 23, 2021, at the age of 69.
Mike was born Nov. 20, 1951, in Mobile, Ala., to the late Grover Moore and Dorothy Pereira Moore. After growing up across America, Michael served in the U.S. Army. While in the Army, he worked as an aircraft mechanic for the Golden Knights Army Parachute Team. After leaving the military, he met his wife, Kimberly Thacker at her family's business at what is now PK Airpark in Raeford. Mike was a man of many talents, from playing the harmonica to cooking, landscaping, and being a passionate Alabama football fan. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Gene Paul Thacker; and his nephew, Scottie Moore. Mike was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and the best PaPa-Buddy ever.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Kimberly Moore; his daughters, Lindsay Moore and Taylor Moore; a loving mother-in-law, Billie Thacker; his siblings, Richard Moore, Bonnie Felker, Jeri Moore, and Scott Moore; his brothers-in-law, Tony and Tim Thacker; his grandchildren, Charlie, Madison and Raegan Grace; several nieces and nephews.
Services to be held at a later date.