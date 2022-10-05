Michael E. Hodges

Michael “Mike” Eugene Hodges, 76, of Conway, S.C., was born Nov. 10, 1945, in Hamlet, and died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C., after a three-month struggle with pancreatic cancer.
Mike was the son of the late George and Mary Hodges, formerly of Hamlet. His sister, Jo Hodges, of Hamlet, and his first wife, Kay Jurs Hodges, also predeceased him.
Mike grew up in Hamlet and graduated from Hamlet High School in 1964. He attended UNC-Wilmington, and was the owner of a successful business started at his kitchen table in Wilmington 45 years ago.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lucy McNair Hodges, who was his high school sweetheart; his son Michael Hodges II, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; daughter, Jill Smith Krieger and husband, Shannon Krieger: his grandson, Brodie Krieger, of Wilmington; and his granddaughter, Ella Kay Hodges, of Conway, S.C. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Hodges, of Zebulon; and his sister, Faye Hodges Gaylord (James), of Garner. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews and extended family, who all loved him very much.
Mike was a gentle, caring man, who was devoted to his wife and family and who was loved and admired by all who knew him.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date.