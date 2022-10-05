Hodges

Michael E. Hodges

Michael “Mike” Eugene Hodges, 76, of Conway, S.C., was born Nov. 10, 1945, in Hamlet, and died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C., after a three-month struggle with pancreatic cancer.

Mike was the son of the late George and Mary Hodges, formerly of Hamlet. His sister, Jo Hodges, of Hamlet, and his first wife, Kay Jurs Hodges, also predeceased him.

