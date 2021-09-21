Michael David Corcoran, 84, of West End, formerly of New Jersey, passed suddenly at his home Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Born Aug. 16, 1937, in Queens, N.Y., he was the son of the late John and Helen Platt Corcoran. After graduating from high school, Mike served in the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Queens, where he met Patricia Adams. The two married on Feb. 20, 1959, and moved to Astoria, Queens. Mike started working for the New York Transit Authority, a career that lasted 33 years.
In 1972, they moved to Pompton Lakes, N.J., where they raised their three children. Mike was a gifted craftsman and enjoyed building things with his own two hands. He worked on several projects over the years, from designing and installing new cabinets in the kitchen to making sheds in his, and his sons’ yards. Mike’s specialty though, were his lighthouses. He handmade many different models, even replicas of those on the Outer Banks.
Mike was the loving husband of 62 years to Patricia Mary Corcoran.
He is survived by their sons, Michael John Corcoran, wife, Christine, of Montville, N.J., James Patrick “Jim” Corcoran. of Butler, N.J., and Wayne Peter Corcoran, of West End. Mike was the brother of Joseph Paul Corcoran, wife Gloria, of Queens, Helen Paola os Long Island City, N.Y. and the late John Corcoran and Thomas Corcoran. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Amy, Erin, Sean, Mary Kate and Adam; and his two great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Our Lady of the America’s Roman Catholic Church, 298 Farmers Market Road, Biscoe.
Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or at www.StJude.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.