Michael B. Haberstumpf

Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael “Mike” Brian Haberstumpf, U.S. Navy, of Whispering Pines, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.
Born on Nov. 27, 1978, in Heerlen, Netherlands, Mike grew up in the suburbs of Sacramento, Calif. He graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s degree. After college, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served actively for 16½ years. During his military career, he was stationed in Washington state, Japan, Guam and Fort Bragg. He attained the rank of senior chief petty officer, and at the time of his passing was working as master at arms in the Navy.
Mike had a love of sports, not only playing them, but also coaching and watching them. He had a special affinity for the San Francisco 49ers. He even had a trip planned for next month to see his favorite team with close friends. He enjoyed all things outdoors — from camping and hiking to fishing and water sports. He also enjoyed a good game of golf.
He was a faithful man who loved Jesus and his church family deeply. Mike had a great sense of humor and could find a way to laugh at almost anything. He shared a love of Disney with his family and made many memories over the years with special trips. He was always having fun and spreading joy to those around him. He enjoyed cooking for others. He also enjoyed brewing his own beer and hoped to one day go to Germany to visit the Haberstumpf brewery.
Mike was an exceptional sailor, husband, father, and friend who will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Crissy Haberstumpf; two sons, Peyton and Jett; father, Randall James Haberstumpf and his wife, Martha; mother, Linda Gracely Rubenaker and her husband, William; two sisters, Theresa Musses and Michele Bergman; and two family dogs, Tormund and Cooper. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
A private service will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
