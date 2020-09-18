Michael Anthony Walsh, 62, of Southern Pines, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home.
Born Nov. 2, 1957, in Massachusetts to the late Leo and Shirley Walsh, Michael proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He spent several decades working in the engineering field.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Walsh; two sons, Jordan Peter Walsh (Olga Shalaurova) and Joshua Phillip Walsh (Danielle Walsh); one brother, Kelly Walsh (Beverly Walsh); and two granddaughters, Hannah and Alisa.
A private graveside service was held for the family.
