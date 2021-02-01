Michael Anthony Gillespie, 50, of the Eastwood community, Pinehurst, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Macon, Ga.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m., at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, 10225 Fayetteville Road, Raeford. Interment will be at St. Matthews Chapel Church Cemetery, West End.
A public viewing will be held Sunday, Feb. 7, from 1:15 to 2 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters.
A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, from 4 to 5 p.m., at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines.
Masks and social distancing are required at all events.
Survivors include parents, David and Mary Ann Gillespie; brother, Barry Gillespie and his wife, Susan; and other relatives
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.