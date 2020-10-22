Merrell McNair, 66, of Southern Pines, formerly of Peekskill, N.Y., died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Peekskill Day Hospital in Peekskill.
A walk-through viewing will be held at Rhodes Funeral Home in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Thursday, Oct. 22.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines; face masks and social distancing are required.
No public viewing will be held in Southern Pines.
Surviving are children, Shannon, Shawn, Christopher and Korey McNair; stepdaughters, Shantel and Nicole Amodei; mother, Dessie Weston; siblings, Michael McNair, Tina, Steven, and Geoffrey Weston; 11 grandchildren; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Services are provided by Rhodes Funeral Home, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Simon Funeral Home, of Southern Pines