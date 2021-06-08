Melvin Henry Keiffer passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the age of 92.
Melvin, affectionately known as Mel, was born May 28, 1929, in Ithaca, N.Y., to Henry and Mildred Keiffer. While in school at the University of New Mexico, Mel served in the Korean War as a member of the Army National Guard. He was stationed in Japan, where he instructed Japanese officers with radio communications equipment. He went on to graduate with a degree in chemical engineering in 1954. He retired from BASF in 1991 and moved to Seven Lakes.
Mel was always an active member of the Episcopal Church. He was a member of St. Mary Magdalene's Church in Seven Lakes.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two sisters, Linda “Lin” Brightman and Katherine “Kathy” Barron; his two daughters, Marcie Karriker, and Kristi Gross and her husband, Larry Gross; his grandchildren, Jason Karriker, and Amy Rogers and her husband, Matthew Rogers.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, Seven Lakes.
Boles Funeral Home, Seven Lakes.