Melvin Henry Keiffer, 92, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, Seven Lakes.
Boles Funeral Home, Seven Lakes.
Updated: June 3, 2021 @ 11:37 pm