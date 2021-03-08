McKinley McRae

McKinley “Ken” McRae, 87, of West End, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his residence.
A public viewing, followed by a graveside service, will be held Thursday, March 11, from noon to 1 p.m., at West End Community Cemetery, 300 Love Grove Church Road, West End. Masks and social distancing are required.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Hussey-McRae; children, Pamela McGregor (Thomas), Veronica Allsbrook, Cathy LaBue (John), and Delsie, Price (Shavona), Gerald (Marlia), London (Adrainne), Aaron, Walter (Johnette), and Sirlancelee McRae, Kimberly Barner-Bell, Tony and Vincent Barner (Anita), and Willie McLaughlin, Jr.; one brother, Roy McRae (Ruth); sister, Vendella Bryant; 46 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
